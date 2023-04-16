Calvin Harris Honors Takeoff at Coachella with Version of Migos and Frank Ocean Collab 'Slide'

Calvin Harris just gave Migos fans the ultimate treat while giving Takeoff the ultimate tribute.

The musician, 39, unveiled a previously unreleased version of his 2017 smash "Slide" — which features Frank Ocean and two members of the Atlanta rap trio — at Coachella on Saturday night with a verse from the late Takeoff.

Takeoff. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Harris included the Takeoff verse at the end of the song, where it got a chance to shine in the desert, along with an image of the rapper appearing on stage. The track notably only featured Migos members Offset and Quavo, but was billed as a Migos collaboration in 2017.

The Takeoff verse itself wasn't necessarily brand new, as it's the same verse that appears on Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 collab with the rapper, "Holiday." But it marked a special moment for fans, with all three Migos included on the track for the first time ever.

Harris' performance, billed as "Returning To The Desert," comes over five months after Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November. The musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28.

"Slide" was released in February 2017 as the lead single for Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and marked a rare feature appearance from the elusive Ocean — who headlines Coachella on Sunday night for his first festival performance in nearly six years.

Frazer Harrison/Getty for Coachella

On Saturday, Offset honored Takeoff in his own way — revealing some new ink he got in the form of a tattoo covering the entirety of his back.

"Love you 4L & after 🚀," Offset, 31, shared in an Instagram caption, showing the tat from two different angles.

The new, incredibly detailed ink features an image of Takeoff dressed in several gold chains, as he's surrounded by a black-and-white galaxy print. Of course, there's a rocket and a planet thrown into the mix, too.

Since his death, the rapper has been honored with a celebration of life at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Quavo's recent tracks "Without You" and "Greatness," and with a performance of the former at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.