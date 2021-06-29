Caleb Kennedy Addresses Sudden American Idol Exit After Controversial Video: 'I Wasn't Ready'

"There's no way to emotionally prepare for Idol. Because no one is ready for it, no matter how you prepare," the country singer said

Caleb Kennedy says he wasn't prepared for the glare of the national spotlight.

The former American Idol contestant, 16, exited the show after making it to the top five round in May following the release of a controversial video in which he appeared. The South Carolina native was seen hanging out with a friend wearing a white hood similar to the ones worn by Ku Klux Klan members in the footage.

After the video surfaced, Kennedy apologized on Instagram and said it "displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way," also announcing a break from social media as he left the singing competition.

Opening up for the first time since his abrupt departure from Idol, Kennedy told the Spartanburg Herald Journal Thursday that the fame that came with the show was more difficult to navigate than he expected.

"You think it's all going to be fun, and a lot of it is, but it will slap you in the face really quickly. I wasn't ready for it," the high school student said of the pressure.

"There's no way to emotionally prepare for Idol. Because no one is ready for it, no matter how you prepare," he continued. "But I don't regret it, and I did love it."

Reflecting, Kennedy said competing on the show changed the person he is today.

"On Idol, that wasn't me. That world is so different," the songwriter said. "Now that I'm home, I try to be me, but I'm also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now."

Speaking to PEOPLE after Kennedy's exit, judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie shared their thoughts and hopes for the young artist's future.

"First and foremost, as judges, we love these kids," Bryan, 44, told PEOPLE after the semi-final episode. "We get emotionally involved in these kids. We want the best for Caleb. As far as the nuances on how ABC gets viewed, either way, decisions got made and it's our job as judges to show up and do our best job and comment on the kids who are in front of us. But we wish nothing but the best for Caleb. It does make for a very, very challenging and upsetting week."

Richie, 71, then said, "A lot of times, we think about it, we grow up and we make mistakes and we look at our life behind us many times and we say, 'God, what was I thinking about when I did that?' This was one of those situations where we kind of give him a big hug from the three of us."

"He has definitely has a talent," Richie continued. "The problem is, this is one of those unfortunate decisions that had to be made and we move on. But this will be remembered in his lifetime and he'll know what it's all about."