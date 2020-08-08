Singer Cady Groves' Cause of Death Revealed Months After She Died at Age 30

Months after Cady Groves died in May, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter's cause of death has been revealed.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville revealed Groves died due to complications from chronic ethanol abuse, Today reported.

Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, is a clear, colorless liquid and the main ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and liquor.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Groves, known for tracks like "This Little Girl," "Love Actually," and "Forget You," is survived by her parents, Carol Pettit and Larry Groves; her four siblings, Cody, Kevan, Kyle and Kelsy; and three of her half-siblings, Adam, Carrie and Courtney Farmwald.

The findings by the medical examiner's office come more than three months after the news of Groves' death was first revealed by Cady's older brother, Cody Groves, who shared an emotional post on Twitter stating that she "has left this world."

"Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he said in May. "Rest In Peace little sis."

In a follow-up tweet, Cody said his sister's death was the result of "natural causes" pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm were both ruled out by the coroner, her rep previously told PEOPLE.

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced," Cody wrote. "Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."

The singer-songwriter was born in Emporia, Kansas, and was living in Nashville when she died.

Groves had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label, with a summer 2020 release in the works, and spent the last year working on material with the team from Shane McAnally’s SMACKSongs. On May 29, Groves' team dropped the singer's latest album, Bless My Heart, which the late musician finished when the coronavirus pandemic struck, reps for the musician shared with PEOPLE.

"[Cady] was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album," Cody said. "Our latest in-depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."