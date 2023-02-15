Woman Who Grabbed Busta Rhymes' Butt Says She 'Didn't Mean to' After Rapper Threw Drink at Her in Response

Busta Rhymes does not like having his personal space invaded.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, the "I Know What You Want" rapper, 50, was seen angrily throwing a drink on a woman in public after she reached over and touched his butt.

After the incident went viral on social media, the woman, named Nikita Mathis, released a statement to The Shade Room and said she was wrong for touching him.

"I didn't mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic, [I've] been a long-time fan. I admit I shouldn't have touch him at all but he's BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic," she told the outlet.

The rapper has not addressed the incident.

Earlier this month, Busta Rhymes (born Trevor Smith) performed at the 65th annual Grammy Awards alongside hip-hop icons like Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott and so much more. During the performance, he took the stage to recite his impressive verse in Chris Brown's 2011 single, "Look at Me Now."

"This 50-year anniversary is a testament to how divine the culture is," he told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the award show.

After the award show, he shared a series of photos from the eventful night with stars like Dwayne Johnson, Adele, Lil Uzi Vert.

In November, he released his latest EP titled The Fuse Is Lit, which he initially postponed in support of Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral.

RELATED VIDEO: Busta Rhymes Says It Is Beautiful That "Complete Homage Is Being Paid To the Culture" Of Hip-Hop at The 2023 Grammys

"In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff of our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18," Busta Rhymes said in the video at the time.

He continued, "Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control and their beautiful families."

On the release date, he made a series of posts celebrating the project.

"THE CELEBRATION OF MORE GREATNESS CONTINUES... WE LIGHTING EVERY CITY UP!! IT'S OFFICIAL!!" he wrote.