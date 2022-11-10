Busta Rhymes Delays His EP Release Date to Honor Takeoff's Funeral and 'Beautiful Sendoff'

Busta Rhymes is sending nothing but love to friends and family of the late Migos rapper.

On Tuesday, the "Touch It" rapper announced in an Instagram video that he would postpone the release of his forthcoming EP one week, in support of Takeoff's funeral on Friday.

"In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff of our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18," Busta Rhymes, 50, said in the video.

He continued, "Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control and their beautiful families."

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 after he was shot outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Following his death, several stars paid tribute online, including Busta Rhymes.

"It took a lot of time today and a lot of thoughts to try to figure where to start with this today. There is no perspective that is the right perspective to look at things from when you experience the loss of life, especially when you love the life of people we loose," he wrote at the time.

He continued, "I can't find the words that will be right enough to ease this pain because none can possibly imagine what they feel right now. Sending love and light to all of you and deepest condolences. King Takeoff, transition peacefully Beloved. You will truly be missed. I'm sick and very angry right now typing this. 🤬"

In the Instagram video, the rapper also offered condolences to the people who are "directly" and "indirectly" affected by the situation: "Let's all collectively send love and light to our brother Takeoff — and sending love and light to his beautiful family. Sending love and light to Quavo and Offset."

Takeoff's funeral will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. According to the Los Angeles Times, Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are reportedly set to perform.

Takeoff and his uncle, Quavo, 31, were part of the rap trio that also included his cousin, Offset, 30. The group, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, had released music for nearly 15 years.

Most recently, however, new releases and promotional materials indicated Takeoff and Quavo were moving forward without Offset. Though each member had released solo projects in the past, the pair continued to work together, occasionally calling themselves "Unc and Phew."

Takeoff released his first solo track "Intruder" in 2017 and his debut album, The Last Rocket, in 2018.