Dionne Warwick Among Stars Who Pay Tribute to Burt Bacharach: Like 'Losing a Family Member'

Dionne Warwick is remembering her good friend Burt Bacharach after his death on Wednesday at 94.

"Burt's transition is like losing a family member. These words I've been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my dear friend and my musical partner," Warwick, 82, said in a statement.

"On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run-ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him."

Warwick worked with Bacharach on her hit "Don't Make Me Over," which was released in 1963. In 2019, Bacharach opened up to PEOPLE about his friendship with Warwick, who he called a "tremendous musicality."

"She had a voice that was like glass; it was so clean, it was so pure and so distinctive, and you could immediately know it was Dionne," he said.

Bacharach died of natural causes on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist Tina Brausam told the Associated Press.

Since the news broke, several musicians have paid tribute to the Grammy-winning producer.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Tony Bennett shared a vintage photo of the star sitting at a piano.

He began his tribute by quoting Bacharach, "'Music breeds its own inspiration. You can only do it by doing it.'"

"Saddened to hear about the passing of the great American composer Burt Bacharach. Rest in peace," he added.

Sheryl Crow shared a throwback photo with the musician and Warwick — along with one of herself and the musician alone.

"One of the great thrills and honors of my life was getting to know @BurtBacharach - one of the greatest songwriters of all time," she wrote. "There will never be anyone like him and as a songwriter, he set the bar. Burt, you will be missed but your music will live on. My love to his family."

Brian Wilson wrote he was "so sad" to hear about his death.

"Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever," he added. "Love & Mercy to Burt's family."

Actress Kristin Chenoweth quoted one of his hit songs.

"What do you get when you fall in love? Burt Bacharach," she wrote. "How I will miss him."

Seth McFarlane called Bacharach "one of the last great classic composers/songwriters."

"So many timeless tunes that will continue [to] endure for many years to come," he added.

Paul Stanley wrote that his death was a "loss," but the music he left behind is a "treasure."

James Gunn reflected on a time he saw the musician live.

"Seeing Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello at the Universal Amphitheater in 1998 might have been my favorite live music experience ever," he wrote.

He added, "Burt was THE consummate songwriter; I'm so grateful for what he gave us during his time here on earth. Much love to his family & friends."