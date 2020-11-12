BTS is WSJ. Magazine's music innovator of the year and covers the latest edition of the publication

BTS on Feeling 'More Relaxed' in Their Career and the Pain That Sometimes Comes with Songwriting

BTS has come a long way in the past few years, going from national superstars to international sensations.

The K-pop band is opening up about feeling more settled in their career for a new interview in WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue. The band was named WSJ. Magazine's music innovator of the year at the virtual Innovators Awards on Wednesday night.

“In the past, we had clear goals and a thirst. We had to do well — we were desperate,” Jungkook, 23, tells the magazine. “I still have a similar mindset. It’s the achievements we’ve made every step of the way that are prompting me to want to challenge myself more.”

Echoed bandmate Jimin, 25, "Before, we were all just fixated on looking for the camera when the red light came on. Now we feel more relaxed.”

The band — which is also made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and V — also chatted about songwriting in the interview, with RM sharing that he is often inspired by movie scenes when writing lyrics. In fact, he said he will often dwell on a scene for years before even implementing it into his songs.

“[Writing songs] takes a long time for me,” RM, 26, said. “So it hurts, body and soul, when I have to throw one away.”

Image zoom Credit: HONG JANG HYUN for WSJ. Magazine

The group, who is behind hit song "Dynamite," are preparing their next album now, they said, and dreaming about performing live for fans again after the pandemic hopefully subsides.

"That feeling [of being onstage] is really the best thrill I probably get in life. Even if I leave one day, I think I’ll be back for this,” Jin, 27, told WSJ. Magazine.

Image zoom BTS | Credit: HONG JANG HYUN for WSJ. Magazine

The group was presented with their Innovators Award by TV host and actor James Corden. The annual awards show celebrates "the year’s trailblazers setting the cultural agenda in their respective industries."