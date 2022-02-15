V came into contact with other BTS members on Saturday, but not close contact, and everyone wore a mask

BTS' V Tests Positive for COVID as Label Says They'll Help in His 'Speedy Recovery'

K-pop star V has tested positive for COVID, making him the fifth member of BTS to do so in the last three months.

The 26-year-old singer made a trip to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing a mild sore throat, and tested positive for the virus via PCR test that night, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statement noted that V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, has completed two rounds of vaccinations, and is experiencing only a mild fever and sore throat.

"He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," the statement said.

Though V did come into contact with other members of BTS on Saturday, it was not close contact, and everyone involved was wearing a mask. None of the other members are showing any symptoms, and everyone has tested negative, according to Big Hit.

RELATED VIDEO: BTS' Jimin Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis, Tests Positive for COVID-19

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery," the statement said. "We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

Fans of BTS, known as BTS Army, were quick to wish him well with the trending hashtag #GetWellSoonTaehyung.

V's positive test makes him the fifth member of the seven-member group to test positive; Suga, RM and Jin all contracted the virus in late December.

Then, Jimin tested positive last month while in the hospital to undergo emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

BTS BTS | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Jin dealt with "flu-like symptoms," while RM and Suga were not reported to have any symptoms.

V and his bandmates are currently taking a break from performing for the first time since 2019.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" Big Hit said in a statement in December, adding that the group would be spending the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut.

The K-pop group debuted in 2013, and have since become one of the most popular groups in the world. Their hit "Butter" smashed a YouTube record for concurrent views after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to watch the music video.