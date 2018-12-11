BTS Uninjured After Minor Multi-Car Collision in Taiwan

BTS are safe and sound after getting into a minor multi-car fender bender while touring in Taiwan.

The Korean boy band was leaving the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium after the second concert on their Love Yourself World Tour on Sunday when a pileup between three BTS tour buses and a handful of other small cars occurred.

“On their way back to the hotel after the Taiwan show, there was [a] slight collision between the artists’ cars,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement provided to Billboard. “None of the members were injured and returned back to hotel safely, and there’s no changes to the upcoming schedules.”

BTS John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

It’s been quite the week for the boys. On Friday, BTS — consisting of members Jin, 26, Suga, 25, J-Hope, 24, RM, 24, Jimin, 23, V, 22, and JungKook, 21 — received a Grammy Award nomination, becoming the first K-pop act to ever to do so.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear and the album’s art director, HuskyFox, are nominated in the best recording package category, which is typically awarded for outstanding album visuals.

While BTS won’t be presented with the award themselves, it’s still a major move for the band after coming off a hugely successful year. Not only have they released collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Andrew Taggert and Nicki Minaj (who was completely shut out of nominations this year for her album, Queen), they made history in November by becoming the first K-pop group to ever perform at the American Music Awards.

Their single, “Fake Love,” was released in May followed by Love Yourself: Tear, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart and became the first k-pop act to top the chart. Then in June, the group was included on Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list.

BTS headed out on their 2018 world tour in August and released their third compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer, the same month (they previously released the first installment of the Love Yourself series, Her, in September 2017). The album also debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart.