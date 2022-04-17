BTS' forthcoming album was first teased during the final evening of the group's four-night Las Vegas residency

BTS to Release Next Studio Album in June: 'We Are Bulletproof'

The Korean boy band is officially set to release their next studio album later this year on June 10, their entertainment company, Big Hit Music, announced on Sunday.

"Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date," read a statement posted to the fan community Weverse.

"We look forward to your love and support for BTS's new album. Thank you," the company added.

BTS BTS | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

There, the date "2022.06.10" — June 10 — appeared onscreen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: "We are bulletproof."

Following the concert event, BTS posted the video from the show on their official Twitter page.

In the clip, various black-and-white scenes of the popular group appear, before they announce "We are bulletproof" in unison.

BTS is composed of seven members in total — V, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin. The group was first formed in 2013 and is beloved by its loyal legion of fans, known collectively as the Army.

The group's new album will be the first to follow their LP Be, which was released in November 2020. They previously released a compilation album, BTS, the Best, in June 2021 and an EP, Butter (Hotter, Sweeter, Cooler), that same month.

Other past albums include 2016's Wings, 2018's Love Yourself: Tear, and 2020's Map of the Soul: 7.