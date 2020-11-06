BTS' Suga Undergoes 'Successful' Shoulder Surgery: 'I'll Be Back Soon!'

"Please understand this time [is] my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy," Suga said in a statement

BTS fans rejoice — Suga, né Min Yoongi, is on the path to a speedy recovery.

The K-Pop star, 27, will be away from the group for some time as he begins his recovery from his shoulder surgery on Tuesday, his label Big Hit Entertainment announced in a statement.

“Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on Nov. 3," the company wrote on Weverse. "The surgery to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician's advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery."

"Please understand this time [is] my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy," Suga added in the statement. "Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you."

The star also sent a personalized message to fans on the app.

"Fortunately, the surgery went well. My current state is painful, but my mind is quite relieved," he wrote in Korean, before adding, "I'm away for a while to recover as quickly as possible, but I'll be back soon. It won't be that long! Once again sorry and thank you, ARMY!"

Suga had been experiencing issues with his shoulder for some time — even addressing his complications in his 2016 solo song, "The Last."

Translated to English, he sings, "My shoulder which shattered / Thanks to the accident I met / During my part-time job."

In a 2018 episode of Burn the Stage, Suga revealed he was involved in an accident that caused the injury.

A recap from the episode states: "Turns out he used to be a delivery boy while he was a trainee and after being hit by a car, his shoulder dislodged. He didn't tell Big Hit [Entertainment] because he wasn't supposed to be working, but when they found out they helped him recover."

Big Hit Entertainment said in 2019 that "Suga was diagnosed with a 'posterior labral tear of his left shoulder, which means the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn.'"

Just last month, fans took note of Suga's visible discomfort during BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E virtual show, Teen Vogue reported.

"During the opening song, I couldn’t perform as well due to a shoulder problem, but I’m fine now and there’s nothing to worry about," he said, according to the outlet.