BTS' Suga Tests Positive for COVID-19

The music star is not showing any symptoms after testing positive for the virus on Christmas Eve

Suga of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Big Hit Music — who manages this K-pop group — shared a statement, announcing that Suga, 28, tested positive on Christmas Eve after returning to South Korea from the U.S. The entertainment company noted that Suga is vaccinated, does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining at home.

"The star is currently administering self car at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," read the statement.

BTS Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The South Korean government requires all international travelers to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status, CNN reported.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA, in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement continued.

The news comes after this month the band announced that it would be taking a break from the music scene.

Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that Suga and other members including RM, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" the statement began.