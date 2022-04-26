"He just wasn't my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend," Psy said of BTS member Suga, who produced the "Gangnam Style" singer's new single "That That"

BTS' Suga Produced Psy's Comeback Single 'That That': 'We Became Besties in a Way'

PSY attends the 2016 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Suga of BTS attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Psy's long-awaited comeback will be assisted by a member of BTS.

On Monday, the 44-year-old "Gangnam Style" singer announced Suga of BTS produced his upcoming single "That That," the first song to be released from his upcoming album, Psy 9th, which drops Friday.

"That That" was announced alongside illustrated cover artwork depicting Psy wearing a brown fringe cowboy getup in a western desert setting complete with cacti beside him. Both artists appeared in a video titled "Best Friends 16 Years Apart" also released Monday, which sees the P Nation founder and the 29-year-old "Butter" performer discuss teaming up despite their differences in age and experience.

"When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable," said Psy in the clip. "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend."

"It was hard to feel any age gap," continued the musician. "If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

Suga echoed Psy's comments in his section of the video. "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous," said the rapper otherwise known as Agust D.

"It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun," he further detailed. "We became besties in a way."

On Sunday, Psy posted a video teasing several tracks off Psy 9th including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's "When the Rain Begins to Fall" as well as collaborations with P Nation signees Jessi and Crush titled "GANJI" and "Happier," respectively.

Earlier this month, the musician revealed Psy 9th — his first album since 2017's 4x2=8 — will be released on April 29 and could possibly feature his next major hit. The "Gentleman" performer shared a video to his Instagram from a December 2013 concert, during which he predicted his next successful track could arrive in the year 2022 based on his career trajectory to date.