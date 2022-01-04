BTS Stars RM, Jin and Suga Have Recovered After Testing Positive for COVID-19

RM, Jin and Suga "are now able to return to their daily activities," the band's management company shared in a statement

BTS members RM, Jin and Suga have recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus last month, their label shared.

The musicians first tested positive for coronavirus in late December and subsequently entered quarantine. In a new statement posted to online platform Weverse, BTS management company Big Hit Music shared an update on RM, 27, and Jin, 29, on Tuesday.

"RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," they shared.

"Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine," Big Hit added. "Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

BTS Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The management company said they "would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19."

RM and Jin tested positive for coronavirus not long after another BTS member contracted the virus. Suga tested positive Dec. 24, is also "now able to return to his daily activities," Big Hit shared on Monday.

"Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities," Big Hit posted on Weverse on Jan. 2. "Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

Suga, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from the U.S. and back to South Korea. Big Hit previously shared that Suga is vaccinated and did not have any symptoms.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery," Big Hit shared in a statement last month. "We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement continued."

Despite a busy year for the massively popular group, BTS plans to take a break from music as they partake in "a second official extended period of rest" this year, Big Hit announced in early December.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," Big Hit shared.

BTS previously took a hiatus in 2019. The band performed at their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — LA event, as well as Jingle Ball, before beginning their "period of rest."