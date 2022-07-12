BTS Signs Five Projects with Disney Including Docuseries, Concert Film, Reality Show and More

BTS clarified in June that they were not going on hiatus, but instead intended to focus on solo projects in addition to group work as part of a “new chapter”

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS and Disney are teaming up!

On Tuesday, the Walt Disney Company and BTS' studio home HYBE announced they'll work together to produce five streaming titles, including a docuseries, a concert film and a reality show featuring BTS or BTS members, Billboard reports.

The band's 4K concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, will document BTS' live performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in November 2021. The show marked an important moment for the South Korean boy band as it was the first time in two years that the group met fans in person since the coronavirus pandemic began, the outlet added.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be a docuseries following the band over the past nine years, Deadline reported. "This original docuseries follows the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS," Disney wrote in a statement to Billboard. "With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter."

Also in the major deal with the company is In the Soup: Friendcation: A travel reality show featuring V, 26, from BTS. The star-studded cast will also include Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park and Peakboy, Deadline reported. In the show, the five friends will go on a surprise trip together.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+," said Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's APAC head of content, to Billboard. "This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service."

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists," added Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, in the same statement. "The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms."

Last month, the band clarified in statement shared with PEOPLE that they were not going on hiatus, but instead intended to release both group and solo projects as they embark on their "new chapter" together.

The update came after BTS members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Suga appeared to announce a temporary hiatus during the group's annual FESTA dinner in June.

"The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth," per the release from HYBE, adding that the members of the two-time Grammy-nominated group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

At the time, HYBE's parent company BIGHIT MUSIC added, "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team. BIGHIT MUSIC will actively support the artists."

A spokesperson for the group also told Pitchfork, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."

After the group's initial announcement, HYBE's stock took a dive, costing the company $1.7 billion of market value in the first hour of trading the following morning, Variety added.

In their video, BTS' V insisted the group was not breaking up and said, "Later when we gather again as a group that synergy will be like no other."

Echoing his comments, J-Hope, 28, assured fans the future of BTS will be positive for the group members. "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," he said during the live streamed event. J-Hope will be the first member to release a solo project.

"I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan," continued J-Hope. "I think BTS will become stronger that way."