BTS Members RM and Jin Diagnosed with COVID-19 a Day After Suga's Positive Test Result
BTS member Suga was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, a day before fellow boy band members RM and Jin received positive test results on Saturday
A day after fellow boy band member Suga tested positive for the illness on Friday, Big Hit Music — the management company for the popular K-pop music group — announced in a statement on Saturday that RM, 27, and Jin, 29, also tested positive.
"After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures," the statement read. "However, he underwent PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19."
RELATED: Ashley Park Reacts to BTS' RM Praising Her 'Dynamite' Rendition on Emily in Paris: 'My Peak'
"Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions," the statement continued. "However, feeling flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening."
The South Korean government requires all international travelers to quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, CNN reported.
RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, Big Hit Music noted. The agency also said that neither RM nor Jin "had any contact" with other members of BTS after their return to Korea.
Earlier in the week, Big Hit Music announced that BTS member Suga, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve after returning to South Korea from the U.S.
The entertainment company noted in a statement that he is vaccinated, does not currently have any symptoms, and is quarantining at home.
"The star is currently administering self care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," read the original statement.
"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement continued.
RELATED VIDEO: BTS Announces Second 'Extended Period of Rest' to Get 'Re-Inspired' and 'Recharge'
The news of the three members' positive COVID-19 test results comes after BTS announced that it would be taking a break from the music scene earlier this month.
Big Hit Music announced in a statement on Twitter that Suga, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, would be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.
"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" the statement noted.
Big Hit Entertainment said the break will provide BTS members the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."
Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.