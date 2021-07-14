BTS Reveals Several Secrets, Including the Fandom Name that Almost Was: 'ARMY Is So Much Better'

BTS is clearing some silly rumors (and spilling some tea!)

The K-Pop boy band spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to promote their newest singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" as they answered some of his questions about some rumors concocted by the internet, including the fact that they almost named their fandom "Bell" and not "ARMY."

"When you say BTS, it stands for 'bangtan' in Korean, not 'behind-the scenes,' for your information," explained RM, who forms the group with V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope. "When you say 'bell' in Korean, it sounds like 'bang wool.' It starts with the same word, 'bang.'"

"So when we think of the fan[dom] name, someone brings up the idea, like, 'What about the bell thing?' Everybody rings their bells and [we're] like, 'Make some noise!' and the Bells are like 'ring-a-ling-a-ling,'" he added. "But thank God... ARMY is so much better."

Jimin also revealed that he was close to making his stage name Baby G or Baby J, before sticking to his real name.

"When I thought about saying, 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' that sounded really weird," he said. "So I just decided to go on with my real name." (He then joked that he would go by Jimin Fallon after the late night host.)

As for V, he shared that he originally went to the tryouts for BTS to support one of his friends who wanted to be in the group. "He failed," V said.

And Suga? He shared that the first physical CD he ever purchased was by Eminem.

"It was about 15 or 16 years ago, and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren't available back then, so I really couldn't understand what the lyrics were about," he said. "So apparently my parents were OK with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was OK."

The new interview with Fallon comes just two months after the group appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone and opened up about their ups and downs.

"We were very different people that came together," Jimin told the magazine. "We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate."