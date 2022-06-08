BTS Reveals Epic NYC and LA Pop-Up Shops for Fans Ahead of Proof Release

The band is set to release their 10th studio album on Friday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Get ready BTS fans, the ARMY experience may be coming near you!

On Wednesday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that in celebration of their upcoming 10th studio album Proof, pop-up shops will be opening in New York and Los Angeles for an immersive fan-first experience.

"The Los Angeles and New York City pop up stores are official company activations designed to honor the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS' anthology album Proof," HYBE America, the company organizing the fan pop-up shops, said in a statement.

The pop-up shops will open on June 10 and will be located at 700 N. Fairfax Ave. West Hollywood, California and 104 Charlton St. New York, New York.

Each location will offer fans an opportunity to "dance, sing and pose" like BTS, which features members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope. Each location will also offer exclusive merchandise for attendees. Custom exclusive drops will be sold on location in addition to limited merchandise from the past.

Anyone is welcomed at the pop-up shops once they open — though fans will also have the opportunity to reserve a time through Fever to explore and have expedited entry.

For more information on tickets visit 2022btspopup.com.

Both locations will be open daily 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., though times are subject to change.

Proof is set to drop on June 10 and marks a celebration of BTS' nine-year anniversary as a band, the album will feature three brand-new songs including "Yet to Come" amid a career-spanning collection of tracks from the group.

"The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors," a statement released by management group Big Hit Music read in May. "The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."