"Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end," RM said

BTS Performs 'Permission to Dance' — and Delivers Speech on Global Diplomacy! — at the U.N.

Chart-topping K-pop band BTS has a message for fans.

During a sustainability event at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, the seven-member band delivered a speech to help promote U.N. goals for 2030 which include ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.

"Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end," said RM, 27, the band's leader.

The band members also spoke on how their generation will be shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've heard that people in their teens and twenties today are being referred to as COVID's lost generation, that they've lost their way at a time when they need the most diverse opportunities and must try new things," RM said. "But I think it's a stretch to say they're lost just because the paths they tread can't be seen by grown-up eyes."

"We think that instead of the 'lost generation,' a more appropriate name would be the 'welcome generation.' Because instead of fearing change, this generation says, 'Welcome!' and keeps forging ahead," he continued.

The video of BTS' seven-minute speech received over 6.4 million views — and fans flooded the comments section in support of the band members.

During the event, the group also revealed an additional music video for their hit single "Permission to Dance," which was filmed at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

"I wanna dance / The music's got me going / Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah / Let's break our plans," the band sang as they walked down the grand halls and broke out in dance moves.

Last week, BTS was sworn in as a special presidential envoy for future generations and culture — and given diplomatic passports to travel with South Korean President Moon Jae-In to the U.N. General Assembly.

Jae-In introduced the band members ahead of their speech as "probably the artist that is most loved by people around the world."

However, this was not the K-pop band's first time appearing at the U.N. In 2018, BTS visited to help UNICEF promote Generation Unlimited, a campaign dedicated to educating young people.

In August, BTS dropped the remix to their hit song "Butter," featuring Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

They also opened up to Billboard that same month in a cover story about their whirlwind success and explained that in all they do, karma is something they're always wary of.

"We've been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we're afraid of payback someday," RM told the outlet. "We constantly think about karma."

Suga, 28, added that since they debuted through "such a small company," it's been "tough from day one" as the band has exploded into an international phenomenon.