BTS Performs Free Concert in Busan to Support South Korea's World Expo Bid

The seven-piece superstar group joined forces again on Saturday, four months after announcing a "new chapter" involving solo music activities

By
Published on October 16, 2022 03:37 PM
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIGHIT MUSIC/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13468631b) A handout photo made available by the Bighit Music shows South Korean boy band BTS performing during a live concert held to support the Busan city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, 15 October 2022 (Issued 16 October 2022). BTS live in Busan, Korea - 15 Oct 2022
Photo: BIGHIT MUSIC/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

South Korea just got treated to the BTS experience!

Four months after announcing a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June, all seven members of the popular band reunited Saturday in Busan to treat the city to a special live performance.

The free show, titled "Yet to Come in Busan," was put on in the port city to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The K-pop group's fans filled in the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, as other supporters also gathered across the city at an additional 12,000 spots to see it play out, live-streamed, on massive screens, per NBC News. Attendance for the show is projected to have been 52,000 people directly in the stadium, according to the Yonhap News Agency, with thousands of others watching on throughout the city.

BTS was previously made the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The country hosting the World Expo 2030 is expected to be elected next year.

At the gig, group members spoke about coming back together for the special performance, which included a stacked setlist of hits such as "Butter" and "Dynamite," both of which have topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

They closed the show with an encore performance of "Yet to Come (the Most Beautiful Moment)," a track off of their latest anthology album Proof, which appropriately shared the title of their historic show.

"If the seven BTS members feel the same way and if you guys have faith in us, we will overcome whatever happens to us in the future and we will perform with you guys and make music," group leader RM, 28, told fans at the show, per CNN. "Please have faith in us."

Around the city, portions of the street and landmarks, like the Gwangan Bridge and Busan City Hall, were also lit up in purple to represent BTS' latest performance.

Back in June, the group revealed at its annual FESTA dinner that members would be pursuing solo projects outside of regular group activities, some of which have already been released. Notably, J-Hope, 28, saw a major career milestone when he headlined Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago and became the first South Korean artist to do so. He released his debut studio album, Jack in the Box, in July.

"It's actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It's a very important momentum to just to go forward," the musician told Rolling Stone via a translator this year, as he spoke on performing solo. "So I actually had to prepare really hard since it's a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I'm going to feel a lot of things. I'm sure it's going to help me as an artist to take the next step."

At their concert this weekend, Jin revealed himself as the next member to share solo material, and announced he will be dropping a single shortly, Billboard reports. "I got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon," he said.

The musician, 29, has previously shared solo work via tracks such as "Tonight" and "Super Tuna."

