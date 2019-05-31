BTS Performs 'Boy with Luv' On Britain's Got Talent Days Before Sold-Out Shows in London

BTS made its British live TV debut!

The K-pop sensation — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took the stage on Britain’s Got Talent on Thursday to perform their record-breaking song “Boy with Luv.”

“We’re really happy to be back, it’s our first live show here in the UK. We’re really honored to be here,” said RM, 24, following the group’s performance.

The BTS visit was a part of Britain’s Got Talent‘s second-to-last semifinal episode before the show’s grand finale on Sunday.

The septet — all sporting pastel-colored suits à la “ME!” by Taylor Swift — shook the stage with their unmatched choreography and hot pink lamppost backdrop. The group’s stop in London comes as part of the Speak Yourself extension of their world tour.

BTS is scheduled to perform two nights at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday — and the first night sold out in just 90 minutes, according to Metro. Before BTS’ stops in Europe this month, the BTS Army, as the group’s fans are dubbed, filled the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in Chicago and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The song “Boy with Luv” broke records in April when its music video became the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours after its release. Since its release, the collaboration with Halsey has already garnered 150 million plays on Spotify.

“We really show that despite what seems like a language barrier at first is really unimportant when it comes to young people who really love music,” the “Nightmare” singer told E! ahead of her performance with the group at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Boy with Luv” debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart, the highest ever for a Korean Group in the U.S., and was the group’s single off of their album MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA.

Though this was the first time the “Bad At Love” singer and the “FAKE LOVE” group collaborate, Halsey’s love for the Korean stars made it in print when the 24-year-old wrote a tribute piece in 2019’s Time 100 list.

“Behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It’s a universal dialect,” Halsey wrote. “With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavors, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS’s undeniable allure.”

Earlier this month, BTS made headlines at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert thanks to a The Beatles-inspired performance on a set reminiscent to the The Ed Sullivan Show backdrop where the Fab Four made their U.S. TV debut in 1964.

“You may have heard there’s a new musical craze sweeping the globe, these fellas are really something,” Stephen Colbert said as he introduced the group. “They’re called BTS and people are so excited you can only call it BTS Mania.”

This year, the group had three No. 1 albums in 11 months — a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since The Beatles released their anthologies 1, 2 and 3 in 1995.