BTS Perform 'Dynamite' with a Live Band for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert — and Sing 2 Fan Favorite Hits

"It's been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come," RM said

BTS made their Tiny Desk debut!

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed three songs for NPR's Tiny Desk home concerts, which was taped in South Korea amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the popular series is usually filmed at host Bob Boilen's office desk in Washington, D.C., the K-pop boy band sang at the record store VINYL & PLASTIC in Seoul.

BTS opened their set with their summer hit "Dynamite" — their first song with only English lyrics — and the performance marked the first time they sang the upbeat single accompanied by a live band.

"It's a disco-pop track that we simply wanted to share great energy to everyone around the world," J-Hope said of their No. 1 song, which premiered in August.

Then, the septet, who were formed in 2010 and debuted their first song in 2013, surprised the ARMY by bringing back their early hits, beginning with 2016's "Save ME" and ending the concert with 2017's "Spring Day."

BTS recently performed "Dynamite" virtually during the America's Got Talent semifinal results show. And next, they are anticipating the Sept. 24 release of their documentary film, Break the Silence: The Movie, which will take fans behind-the-scenes of the boy band's 2018–2019 Love Yourself World Tour.

Then, on Friday, they will be premiering an exclusive music video of "Dynamite" featuring new choreography in Fortnite at the Party Royale island's main stage.