BTS Named Twitter's Most Popular Musical Act Again! — Marking 4 Consecutive Years for K-Pop Band

BTS has done it again.

The Korean boy band topped the list of 2020 Most Tweeted About Musicians in the U.S for the fourth year in a row, according to a recently released Twitter survey which rounded up the most trending topics of last year for the platform.

Kanye West was the second most tweeted about artist of the year, followed by Beyoncé and Drake.

Coming in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively were fan-favorite K-Pop groups ATEEZ, NCT and EXO. U.S. hitmakers Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny rounded out the list as the eighth, ninth and tenth most tweeted-about music stars domestically in 2020.

The BTS septet — composed of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — were also the No. 1 most mentioned K-Pop artists worldwide, followed by NCT and EXO.

More notable social media news for the band, their hit songs "Dynamite, "ON," "Black Swan" and "Life Goes On" were the top four most tweeted about tracks. Korean boy band GOT7 earned the fifth spot with their smash record "Breath."

BTS were the topic of roughly 6.7 billion tweets in 2020, according to Twitter's report — this marked a 10 percent increase for the group year-over-year. Globally, most tweets about the stars were generated from Twitter users in Indonesia and India, followed by South Korea, the Philippines and the U.S.