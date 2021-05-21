BTS' Most Generous Moments: From Million-Dollar Donations to Sharing Acts of Kindness
The global group has given back in so many ways, and shows no signs of stopping
Helping Child Violence Victims in East Africa
Jung Ho-seok, know as J-Hope, donated more than $89,000 to ChildFund Korea to support the new One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa. The organization provides treatment, legal support and counseling to children who've been victims of violence in Tanzania. The BTS member made the donation in honor of Korea's Children's Day, which is a national holiday that falls on May 5.
"In light of Children's Day, J-Hope donated 100 million won for the support of children in Tanzania exposed to violence," ChildFund Korea said, according to Soompi.
Donating $1 Million to Black Lives Matter
The beloved group and management company Big Hit Entertainment shared their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter by donating $1 million to the organization in June 2020.
“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, said in a statement to Variety, who first reported the news. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”
Inspired by the group's action, the BTS Army set a #MatchAMillion goal and made it happen with donations to BLM that surpassed $1 million.
Denouncing Anti-Asian Attacks
In a statement posted to Twitter on March 29, the group opened up about the racist attacks they've endured before declaring that they stand against all racial discrimination. The group shared their message on the heels of the deadly March 16 Atlanta shooting, which left eight people dead — including six Asian women.
"We feel grief and anger," BTS wrote. "We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming a subject of hatred and violence for such a reason."
They continued: "But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."
Sharing Words of Encouragement During the Pandemic
BTS spoke at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly to share words of hope and encouragement to young people during the pandemic. Each member spoke, revealing how lonely and hopeless they felt when "everything fell apart," and that they channeled their honest feelings into their music.
"I found the music I love, and I found myself," Jin said. "Thinking about the future and trying hard are all important. But cherishing yourself, encouraging yourself and keeping yourself happy is the most important."
RM added: "We must try to love ourselves, and imagine the future. BTS will be there with you."
Supporting Children Battling Cancer
Suga donated $88,000 on March 11 to Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center in his hometown of Daegu in honor of his 28th birthday.
"I wanted to help the children, who cannot receive proper treatment because of financial hardship, and see them become healthy and bright," the star said in a statement, according to Billboard.
Hospital director Cho Chi-heum responded to Suga's generosity, saying, "We were so moved by Suga's charitable act. I hope positive influence like this can further spread in our society. I am also truly proud of BTS members for enhancing national prestige and wish the band continues to win the hearts of people around the world."
Inspiring People to Love Yourself
Following the drop of their Love Yourself: Her album, the group and their label Big Hit Entertainment joined forces with UNICEF in 2017 to promote LOVE MYSELF, an anti-violence campaign working to create a safer world so young people can live happier lives, without living in fear of violence. The group donated a portion of their album sales and 100 percent of all profits from their merch to the cause.
Donating to Sewol Ferry Victims
The group and their label donated $100 million Korean won (approximately $85,000) to the Sewol Ferry Disaster 416 Family Council in 2017, according to Soompi. The move came following the devastating death of 250 students who drowned after the MV Sewol ferry capsized during a school trip in South Korea.
Joining UNICEF's Honors Club
Jin became a member of UNICEF's Honors Club after his donations the organization surpassed 100 million Korean won (approximately $88,000) in 2019, according to Allkpop. The exclusive club is comprised of donors who have donated more than 100 million won to the organization, which aims to improve the lives of all children through funding, special programing and mentorship.
Supporting Music Education for Students Who are Hearing Impaired
For RM's 25th birthday, the group leader donated 100 million Korean won to the Seoul Samsun School to help students who are hearing impaired receive music education.
"[RM] made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means," a school official said, according to Yonhap.
Giving Back to Their Hometwons
In 2019, Jimin made a 100 million Korean won donation to his hometown of Busan and its Metropolitan City Office of Education, according to Soompi.
The office will divide and distribute the donation to each school in the area, and funds will be used to help low-income families receive lunch money for students, plus other necessary goods.