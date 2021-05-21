BTS' Most Generous Moments: From Million-Dollar Donations to Sharing Acts of Kindness

In a statement posted to Twitter on March 29, the group opened up about the racist attacks they've endured before declaring that they stand against all racial discrimination. The group shared their message on the heels of the deadly March 16 Atlanta shooting, which left eight people dead — including six Asian women.

"We feel grief and anger," BTS wrote. "We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming a subject of hatred and violence for such a reason."

They continued: "But what our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."