BTS Members Launch Personal Instagram Accounts After Announcing Second Break to 'Enjoy Ordinary Lives'

The K-pop group announced Sunday that they are taking an “extended period of rest"

The members of BTS are stepping out on their own.

On Monday, each member shared photos on their personal accounts, which have already been verified on the social media platform and garnered over 17 million followers.

The separate accounts follow the brand's management company, Big Hit Entertainment — who announced that the group is taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing in order to get "re-inspired" and "recharge."

The group took their first break in 2019, with Big Hit Entertainment expressing at the time that the members need to "enjoy ordinary lives of young people in their 20's."

In Sunday's announcement, the company also shared that the break, though only until March, will give BTS members a chance to spend time with family during the holidays — something they haven't enjoyed since their debut.

BTS attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. BTS | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Though BTS has not explained the reason behind launching their individual social media accounts, many fans have assumed it's related to the statement, which also discussed the group's "need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves."

One Twitter user wrote, "I feel like I just woke up to a whole different reality 😭BTS on Instagram??? This is going to be so much fun."

"BTS spending holidays with their families and opening official personal Instagram accounts, Ig they've never had such freedom like a normal person their whole life until now. I'm just genuinely happy for them" one person said.

Another added: "Bts taking a break to live as normal people and then making Instagram accounts to post like normal people is so wonderful!"

The band is now preparing for their upcoming album and "new chapter" before making their return in March with a performance in Seoul.