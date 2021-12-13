BTS' V Breaks 2 Guinness World Follower Records with His Newly Created Instagram Account

V became the fastest individual to reach both one and 10 million followers on Instagram

BTS' V is taking social media by storm.

On Monday, Guinness World Records revealed that the 25-year-old member of the K-Pop boy band — whose real name is Kim Taehyung — broke two social media records for being the fastest individual to reach both one and 10 million followers on Instagram.

According to the world record monitor, V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes, and then achieved the fastest time to reach 10 million followers after 4 hours 52 minutes.

The record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram changes frequently as new celebrities join the social network. TAEIL MOON from boy band NCT previously broke the record earlier this year, and former holders of the title include Rupert Grint and Jennifer Aniston.

All members of BTS — V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook — now have more than 20 million followers each, Guinness World Records added.

Last week, each of the seven members of BTS created individual Instagram accounts after they had previously used a joint account — @bts.bighitofficial.

RM (@rkive), Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz), Jin (@jin), Suga (@agustd), J-Hope (@uarmyhope), Jimin (@j.m) and V (@thv) are now owners of their own individual Instagram accounts.

Their solo profiles came about shortly after the popular group's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that the group is taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing in order to get "re-inspired" and "recharge."

The company also shared that the break, though only through March, will give BTS' members a chance to spend time with family during the holidays — something they haven't enjoyed since their debut. (The group took their first break in 2019, with Big Hit Entertainment expressing at the time that the members need to "enjoy ordinary lives of young people in their 20's.")

The band is now preparing for their upcoming album and "new chapter" before making their return in March with a performance in Seoul.