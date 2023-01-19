BTS Member Jin Completes Basic Military Training in South Korea and Tells Fans He's 'Having Fun'

The oldest member of BTS shared a few photos of himself in military uniform on Wednesday

By
Published on January 19, 2023 03:32 PM
Jin of BTS
Photo: THE FACT/Imazins/Getty

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop group BTS, is updating fans on his mandatory military service after completing five weeks of basic training in South Korea.

"I'm having fun. I'm posting a photo with permission from the military," Jin wrote on Korean app Weverse.

"Army, always be happy and stay well."

Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, and J-Hope of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The 30-year-old musician's post included one photo of him standing proudly with a mask, and two other selfies. Several fans across the internet, especially on Twitter, shared an outpouring of love for Jin as they spotted his message to ARMY (BTS fans).

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before turning 28 — although a law has extended the age in the past for K-pop stars. As CNN reports, citing the South Korean military, Jin has specifically been selected to serve as an assistant instructor at the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province.

Before starting his training, Jin shared a photo to Weverse in early December of a buzzcut he got to prepare. He joked online that the new haircut, which he received in preparation for his military departure, was "cuter" than expected.

The band's music performance director, Sungdeuk Son, also shared the photo on his Instagram page, writing: "I hope you have a healthy trip and be a precious time in your life.. 🙏."

Big Hit Music, BTS' label, has requested on Weverse that fans refrain from visiting the musician during his time in the military, adding that it will update fans on him in the meantime. "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," the note read.

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back," Big Hit continued. "Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."

BTS' label first revealed in October that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill their mandatory military duties — an announcement that came shortly after the band's free concert in support of South Korea's World Expo bid, which saw BTS unite in the city of Busan.

"After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," added the BTS release.

Also in October, the star released a new solo single "The Astronaut" along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay. Jin's return to solo material came less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June.

The pop-rock single arrived after the success of "My Universe," BTS and Coldplay's 2021 collaboration that debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, with Jin affectionately referring to his fanbase as his "universe" in the track.

