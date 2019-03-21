K-Pop Band BTS Is Getting Their Own Dolls — Get a First Look

Mattel is toying with something exciting for the BTS Army.

The company unveiled a first glimpse at the doll versions of the beloved K-pop group on Twitter Thursday, getting fans excited on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“No more dreaming. Something big’s coming… #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel,” the company wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo showing the silhouettes of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s likenesses standing on a stage looking out into a crowd.

Mattel also teased specific details that’ll be incorporated into each doll, like the dimple on RM’s left cheek.

“You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol…,” the caption read.

You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol… 💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/2rVdAcJWkH — Mattel (@Mattel) March 19, 2019

The company announced the collaboration with the band in January and said the dolls would be wearing the same outfits BTS wore in their “IDOL” music video. Mattel teased a yellow, red and blue outfit seen on Jin, and a chevron-style yellow and brown suit worn by Suga on Twitter.

According to Bloomberg, Mattel’s stock price jumped following the announcement.

The figures will hit stores worldwide this summer for $19.99 a pop, and will feature 11 points of articulation, with fully poseable arms, legs, hands and feet, according to Mattel.

BTS, whose name means Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” became the first Korean pop group to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts with Love Yourself: Tear in June of last year.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The Hyundai Research Institute said in December the musicians are worth more than $3.6 billion to the South Korean economy and are also the reason that one in every 13 tourists visited the country in 2017, according to AFP.

Their devoted fanbase, dubbed, ARMY, made their excitement over the dolls known on Twitter, with many using GIFs of the members to express how they felt.

I… can’t believe I’m this excited about Mattel dolls. Oh my god. I’ve never wanted a doll this much in my life and I’ve NEVER owned a doll. — milo 🤙map of the soul: persona (@scarfff) March 18, 2019

Im nearly 30 and going to be playing with dolls in my room pic.twitter.com/qUfSGYWlQ3 — mishi | bts come home 🇨🇦 (@Mishamochi1) March 18, 2019

“I… can’t believe I’m this excited about Mattel dolls. Oh my god. I’ve never wanted a doll this much in my life and I’ve NEVER owned a doll,” one user wrote.

“Im nearly 30 and going to be playing with dolls in my room,” another commented.

BTS will make their Saturday Night Live debut April 13.