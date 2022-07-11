Each band member shares his love of art in the new collaboration with Google

BTS Makes the World Their Art Gallery with New Google Street View Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS is showing some art appreciation!

The popular seven-member group is marking its ninth anniversary, and that of its devoted ARMY fanbase, with a collaboration on Google that shares band members' favorite pieces of art.

The new BTS x Street Galleries street view experiment is through Google's Arts & Culture platform and brings viewers on a virtual tour of the art, featuring 14 iconic locations curated by the supergroup.

Each band member has chosen his own a virtual gallery, which sync with recognizable locations BTS fans will know, including J-Hope's choice, the United Nations in New York. It's where the group accompanied South Korean president Moon Jae-in for a speech in September 2021 and where they shot the music video for "Permission to Dance."

RM's location is Namdaemun, Seoul, and he shares that the city is "special to me because our group kicked off a global concert here back in 2021," referring to the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival. "It is also a treasured historical monument of Korea," he added.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) BTS | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

An art collector, RM, 27, was featured on a recent Art Basel podcast and discussed his love of art.

On RM's street view, paintings from one of his favorite artists, J.M.W. Turner, decorate the landscape, including the artist's Venice, From the Porch of Madonna Della Salute and The Lake of Zug.

Jungkook also chose Seoul as a notable destination and specifically highlighted the Chunggu Building.

"This building was like a second home to us ever since our debut in 2013. We've truly come a long way since then," wrote the 24-year-old "Left and Right" musician. "Over the years, my creativity has found different ways to express itself and reach the audience — I guess you can call me a modern Renaissance man."

Jin's pick was São Paolo, which the 29-year-old performer described as "one of BTS's favorite cities" due to its "positive energy."

Google celebrates Army’s anniversary with BTS street view tour BTS x Street Galleries | Credit: Google

"Whenever I'm feeling a little low, I just think of São Paulo," wrote Jin.

Suga's locale of choice was the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where he says the group's "dream of international recognition began," while V picked London for his love of the "moody and picturesque streets."

Jimin chose Singapore and reminisced on performing at the Singapore National Stadium for the "Butter" group's Love Yourself World Tour in 2019. "I remember our 'Love Yourself' concert in Singapore like it was just yesterday," the 26-year-old singer wrote.

The Google project marks a new chapter for BTS, who clarified last month that they were not going on hiatus, but instead pursuing both group and solo projects.