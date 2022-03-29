BTS' Jungkook Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Grammys Performance with 'Mild' Symptoms

Jungkook's positive test makes him the seventh and final member of BTS to contract COVID-19 since December

BTS star Jungkook has tested positive for COVID, making him the seventh and final member of the K-pop group to do so since December.

The singer, 24, was headed to the U.S. ahead of BTS' Grammys performance on April 3, and tested negative for COVID via PCR test while still in Korea on Sunday, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test [on Sunday]," the statement said. "While…under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday."

The star, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, has been self-quarantining, and is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, Big Hit said.

The label added that Jungkook's participation in BTS' upcoming schedule — which includes the Grammys and a series of other shows in Las Vegas — will be determined by local COVID regulations.

"We are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the statement said. "We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans."

The positive test makes Jungkook the last member of BTS to test positive after J-Hope did so last week.

BTS is poised to return from their brief break in scheduling in a big way, starting on Sunday with the Grammy Awards, where their hit song "Butter" is nominated for best pop duo/group performance. They're also scheduled to perform at the show