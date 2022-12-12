BTS' Jin Shares Photo of Buzz Cut Ahead of Reporting for Military Service: 'Cuter Than I Thought'

The eldest member of BTS will begin military training on Tuesday

Published on December 12, 2022 10:13 PM
Jin of boy band BTS attends during the 'Emergency Declaration' VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box on July 25, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on August 03, in South Korea.
Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BTS' vocalist Jin is getting ready for military training.

Jin is the first band member to enlist and joked with fans on the Korean app Weverse that his new haircut in preparation for his military departure is "cuter" than expected.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military before their 30th birthday. Since the famous band member turned 30 on Dec.4, his service will begin on Tuesday.

The band's music performance director, Sungdeuk Son, also shared the photo on his Instagram page, writing: "I hope you have a healthy trip and be a precious time in your life.. 🙏."

The band's label, Big Hit Music, has requested, through a post on Weverse, that fans refrain from visiting Jin during his military service and promised to update fans during the time he is away.

"Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," their note reads.

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, RM, and J-Hope of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back," it states in its ending. "Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."

The band announced in a previous note in October that "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

