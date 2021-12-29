BTS' Jin Reveals Chris Martin Gave Him His Guitar After Coldplay Collaboration: 'I Was So Excited'

BTS and Coldplay teamed up on the No. 1 hit "My Universe" earlier this year

BTS' Jin Reveals Chris Martin Gave Him His Guitar After Coldplay Collab: 'I Was So Excited'

BTS' Jin has more than just memories to show for the band's chart-topping collaboration with Coldplay — he has Chris Martin's guitar!

The 29-year-old singer told GQ Australia that after he complimented Martin's instrument, the Coldplay frontman nearly rendered him speechless by handing it over.

"I was so happy. After our collaboration, we had a chance to see him again in the U.S.," Jin recalled. "When just the two of us were in the studio, I said to him, 'Hey, your guitar's cool.' I mean, I'm such a big fan. Honestly, everything about him is cool. But he suddenly handed the guitar over, saying it was a gift."

"I hadn't been implying anything with my comment. Even in my dazed state, I was so excited I didn't know how to respond," he added.

Jin and Martin, 44, met after their respective bands joined forces on the Coldplay track "My Universe," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in September.

Despite their combined star power, Jin told GQ he was still shocked by the British rocker's kind gesture, and asked him "multiple times if he was serious, because I just couldn't believe it."

"I was so grateful. I heard later on that he knew I was a fan," Jin said. "Maybe that's why he gave it to me? This is all an assumption, of course."

He added that he now keeps the guitar — which BTS tweeted a photo of in September — among his other "prized possessions" in the front entrance of his house.

Jin, who recently tested positive for COVID alongside bandmates RM and Suga, said his experience creating "My Universe" was "one of my absolute favorites," in spite of the challenges it took to get there.

BTS and Coldplay AMAs BTS and Coldplay | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Martin addressed the difficult logistics in a YouTube documentary earlier this year, saying that sorting things out took nearly two years.

"About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody," Martin said. "They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible."

But after a friend said the phrase "my universe," Martin began crafting the tune, and quickly put together a demo for the beloved K-pop group. Eventually, he made his way to South Korea to meet with the band for the very first time and record the track.