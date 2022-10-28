It's Jin's universe, and we're all just astronauts living in it!

The BTS member, 29, unleashed his new solo single "The Astronaut" on Friday, along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Jin's return to solo material comes less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June. The latest track from Jin features production from Kygo and Bill Rahko, with the legendary Max Martin tapped as executive producer. Chris Martin's 16-year-old son Moses also joins Coldplay to add some sounds to the mix, for a song that Jin uses to serenade ARMY, BTS' fans.

The pop-rock single comes after the success of "My Universe," BTS and Coldplay's 2021 collaboration that debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, with Jin affectionately referring to his fanbase as his "universe" in the new song. "When I'm with you / There is no one else / I get heaven to myself," Jin sings.

In the video for "The Astronaut," the musician fittingly plays an astronaut who has to emergency land on Earth, becoming determined to return to his home planet. But things change when Jin makes memories on the planet, prompting the astronaut to call Earth his new home. Chris Martin makes his own appearance in the clip, too, as a news anchor who alerts viewers to a "mysterious beam of light" seen in the sky.

And right now, BTS's Jin is shining on his own just as he does in the group. During BTS' free South Korea show earlier this month, titled "Yet to Come in Busan," Jin revealed himself as the next member to share solo material. "I got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon," Jin said at the time.

The group, which was made the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, played the show for a stadium of 52,000 people in an effort to support South Korea's bid to host the expo.

While Jin is scheduled to give the first live performance of "The Astronaut" later Friday, as Coldplay tapped him to appear at the Argentina stop of their Music Of The Spheres tour, BTS as a unit is well into its latest chapter. The group revealed the news that members will be embarking on solo projects — on top of group activities — at its annual FESTA dinner in June.

Since then, BTS member J-Hope, 28, hit a career milestone by headlining Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago and becoming the first South Korean artist to sit at the top of the festival's poster. He released his debut studio album, Jack in the Box, in July.

"It's actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It's a very important momentum to just to go forward," the musician told Rolling Stone via a translator this year, as he spoke on performing by himself. "So I actually had to prepare really hard since it's a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I'm going to feel a lot of things. I'm sure it's going to help me as an artist to take the next step."

As previously reported, representatives for BTS confirmed last week that all seven members of the K-Pop supergroup will fulfill mandatory military duties in South Korea, where all able-bodied men are required to serve before their 30th birthday. Jin will be the first member to serve in October, shortly before he turns 30 in December. The group will reconvene "around 2025 following their service commitment," a release reads.

"After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the release stated.