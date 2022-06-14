On Tuesday, BTS announced they would be taking a break to pursue solo projects and decide their next direction

BTS' Jin Opens Up About Building Confidence on His Own as Band Takes Break: 'I Can Handle This!'

BTS' vocalist Jin is opening up about his newfound confidence.

During an interview with Weverse Magazine released Tuesday after BTS announced they would be going on a temporary hiatus, Jin opened up about building confidence and finding a balance between his role in the group and his personal life

"It used to be that any time I had to do something, I thought it was such a big deal. Like, how can I handle something this big right now," Jin, 29, told the outlet. "I would always feel discouraged, but my personality has changed a lot now, I think. I think the biggest change in my mind is that now, even if there's a major project in the works, I think I can do it now."

He continued, "Now, instead of, 'How can I handle this?' it's 'I can handle this!' when I'm making songs for other people to listen to."

When asked if he's interested in pursuing anything on his own, the singer said he did have an idea in mind.

"I thought about going on a variety show to make myself happy, not for the group or because of my popularity or for work, because filming those shows might put me in a happy mood," he told the outlet. "There are some things about variety shows that are tough, of course, but it's also a chance to laugh your head off on set all day."

He continued, referencing the Las Vegas concert where he partially watched from the sidelines due to a finger injury, "I talked about how I felt like I was watching both the other members and ARMY at the most recent concert, right? So I want to do it to enjoy myself — I'm on stage and putting on a performance, but watching a BTS concert up-close at the same time. I'm on a variety show, but watching that show up-close."

Each member sat down with the magazine separately in celebration of their new album Proof, with the interviews also rolling out individually. So far, only Jin and J-Hope's have been published.

Meanwhile, during the South Korean band's annual FESTA dinner to celebrate their 2013 debut, members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Suga tearfully informed fans they are taking a break from BTS to pursue solo projects and decide their next direction as a group.

"I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature," said RM, 27, during the event. "You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

V, 26, insisted the group's hiatus isn't a breakup and said, "Later when we gather again as a group that synergy will be like no other."

Echoing his comments, J-Hope, 28, assured fans the hiatus will be positive for the group members. "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," he said during the live-streamed event.