BTS' Jimin Tells Fans He's 'Recovering Well' After Appendicitis Surgery and COVID Diagnosis

Jimin told fans he thinks he'll be discharged from the hospital soon

Days after undergoing emergency surgery, BTS' Jimin is assuring fans he's doing just fine.

The K-pop singer, 26, shared a statement indicating he's on the mend on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and COVID-19 over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sorry for making you worry," he wrote in a Weverse statement that was translated by a fan. "However, I think I'll be able to get discharged soon! I'm recovering well and I'm making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I'll recover quickly and go!"

Jimin, whose real name is Park Ji-min, was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon with sudden abdominal pain, and underwent "successful" emergency surgery early Monday, according to a statement from Big Hit Music, per Reuters.

The statement also said that the singer and dancer had a mild sore throat, and tested positive for COVID via PCR test while in the hospital.

Jimin Jimin | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement read. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

Jimin was said to be "making a speedy recovery" from the virus, and Big Hit confirmed that he did not have any contact with other BTS members while infectious.

He and his bandmates — whose hit "Butter" is up for best pop/duo group performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards — are currently on pause, as they announced in December that they're taking their second official extended period of rest.