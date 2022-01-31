BTS' Jimin Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Big Hit Music said Jimin's surgery was "successful," and he is making a "speedy recovery"

BTS star Jimin is on the mend after he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and COVID-19 over the weekend.

The K-pop star, 26, underwent "successful" emergency surgery early Monday after he was admitted to the hospital Sunday afternoon with sudden abdominal pain, according to a statement from Big Hit Music, per Reuters.

The statement said that the singer and dancer also had a mild sore throat, and tested positive for COVID via PCR test while in the hospital.

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement read. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

Jimin, whose real name is Park Ji-min, is "making a speedy recovery" from the virus, and did not have any contact with other BTS members while infectious, according to Big Hit.

Fans of BTS, known as ARMY, were quick to show their support for the star with the hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin on Twitter.

Jimin and his bandmates are currently on pause, as they announced in December that the group will be taking a break from performing for the first time since 2019.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" Big Hit said in a statement, adding that the group would be spending the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut.

Shortly after the announcement, members Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19, though they have all since recovered.

The K-pop group debuted in 2013, and have since become one of the most popular groups in the world. Their hit "Butter" smashed a YouTube record for concurrent views after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to watch the music video.