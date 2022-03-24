J-Hope is the sixth of the seven-member group to contract the coronavirus since December

BTS' J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Label Says He's Still 'Planning to Take Part' in April Shows

BTS' J-Hope has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the sixth member of the seven-person K-pop group to do so since December.

After experiencing a sore throat on Wednesday, the rapper, 28, went to the hospital for a PCR test, which came back positive Thursday morning, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

J-Hope, a.k.a. Jung Ho-seok, is vaccinated and boosted, and has no symptoms other than a sore throat.

"Except for J-Hope, the members of BTS are not experiencing any particular symptoms at the moment," the statement read. "J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."

J-Hope J-Hope | Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jimin, meanwhile, tested positive in January while in the hospital for emergency appendicitis surgery.

Additionally, earlier this month, Jin underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his finger.

BTS Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The star injured his left index finger "during his daily activities" and underwent surgery on March 18. He was discharged the next day.

BTS has a busy month ahead of them, starting on April 3 with the Grammy Awards, where their hit song, "Butter," is nominated for best pop duo/group performance. They're also scheduled to perform at the show.

After that, their Permission to Dance — Las Vegas series is set to take place on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.