BTS' J-Hope Donates More Than $89K to Help Out Child Violence Victims in East Africa

J-Hope is helping out those in need.

The 27-year-old BTS member, who was born Jung Ho-seok, has donated over $89,000 to ChildFund Korea, according to K-pop news website Soompi.

The singer made the donation to the Seoul-based organization to support the new One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa — an organization that provides "treatment, legal support and counseling, assistance in collecting evidence, and assistance in filing reports," to children who were victims of violence in Tanzania, per the outlet.

J-Hope made the generous donation in honor of the national holiday Children's Day, which fell on May 5 in Korea.

"In light of Children's Day, J-Hope donated 100 million won for the support of children in Tanzania exposed to violence," ChildFund Korea said, according to Soompi.

J-Hope Credit: Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images

"Many people around the world are suffering from COVID-19," J-Hope said in a statement, per the outlet. "I came to support children overseas following the support of domestic children in hopes that the warmth of sharing could reach them in the nooks of the world."

"The continuous support of global superstar BTS's member J-Hope is raising awareness of children suffering from economic difficulties," Lee Jae Hoon, chairman of ChildFund Korea, added. "The foundation will also do its best to uphold the intentions of all donors including J-Hope by supporting children in need both domestically and internationally."

Back in 2018, J-Hope was recognized by ChildFund Korea for making donations larger than $89,000, which earned him membership to the organization's Green Noble Club, Soompi reported.

In 2020, J-Hope also donated a similar amount to help out children from low-income families who were struggling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet added.