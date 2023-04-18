BTS' J-Hope Shares Image of Chopped Hair Ahead of His Military Service 

The singer is enlisted in the South Korean military after legally deferring for several years

Published on April 18, 2023 11:36 AM
BTS' J-Hope gets a buzz before doing his Korean military service
j-hope. Photo: jhope/Instagram, Jacopo Raule/GC

BTS star J-Hope is getting ready to serve.

The singer debuted a new shorter hairstyle on his social media ahead of his mandatory service in the South Korean military, which he announced he was joining in February after legally deferring his enlistment for several years.

In three photos shared on Instagram, J-Hope rocked much shorter hair while he peered over the top of his glasses. He also nodded to his new hairstyle in his caption: an emoji of a pair of scissors.

"We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the group's label, Big Hit Music said in a statement when J-Hope revealed his decision to enlist two months ago.

"We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns," they continued.

Almost all able-bodied men in Korea are required to serve in the army for at least 18 months by the time they are 28, according to CNN. In some special circumstances, men are able to defer until they're older, which several members of BTS have done.

J-Hope is the second member of the hit band to enlist after Jin, the group's oldest member, announced he was serving in December 2022.

Big Hit has previously announced that all seven members of BTS will ultimately do their mandatory military service, CNN reported.

j-hope. jhope/Instagram
j-hope. jhope/Instagram

Despite this, BTS last year said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that members of the band intended to release both group and solo projects as they embarked on their "new chapter" together. The statement was made after RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Suga appeared to announce a temporary hiatus during the group's annual FESTA dinner in June.

"The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth," the release said from HYBE, the agency that represents BTS, said, adding that the members of the two-time Grammy-nominated group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

RELATED VIDEO: BTS Drops a New Album, Proof, as They Celebrate Nine Years as Band

At the time, Big Hit Music added, "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long-run as a team. Big Hit Music will actively support the artists.

"A spokesperson for the group also told Pitchfork, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."

