BTS' J-Hope Collabs with Becky G for Trilingual Reimagining of 'Chicken Noodle Soup'

This “Chicken Noodle Soup” is extra hot!

Reggaeton star Becky G and BTS’ J-Hope are letting it rain with their new trilingual collaboration — a modern spin on the 2006 track “Chicken Noodle Soup” by DJ Webstar and rapper Young B.

Rapping and singing in English, Spanish and Korean, the duo pay homage to the original track and its accompanying choreography — even inspiring a new TikTok challenge.

“I’m sooo excited about this! Korean, Spanish, English… we brought cultures together & made a trilingual song y’all! 🇰🇷🇲🇽🇺🇸,” Becky G, 22, captioned a clip of the music video. “This is what I’m talking about! Music really is universal. ❤️ Mi gente, Latinos, Korean friends, American friends, friends from all over the world, I hope everyone enjoys this! Shoutout to my friend J-HOPE! We did that!”

The music video kicks off with J-Hope, 25, dancing to the song’s original choreo and rapping in Korean, referring to his neighborhood in Korea as “my Harlem.”

“Went head over heels for dancing, workaholic, every day,” he raps in Korean. “Grew being up all night as a teen, that’s the case. My height is measured by dance, I’m okay.”

“Word on the street we got the people reactin’,” Becky later raps in English, before adding in Spanish: “The people who critique me are embarrassing.”

Fans started speculating that a collaboration between the Inglewood, California native and the K-Pop star was stirring up after the “Sin Pijama” singer teased fans Wednesday tweeting, “Soooo… #BeckyHasAnotherSecret 🖤.”

“Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too…🤭😭👍 #CNS,” BTS tweeted soon after.

The two musical acts followed up tweeting the words “chicken noodle soup” in Korean and Spanish.

Though the song soon went viral online, fans also called out J-Hope for his hairstyling, even accusing the K-Pop star of cultural appropriation.

“Y’all I love Jhope forever, but his hairstyle really tiptoes the line of cultural appropriation,” one fan tweeted. “Yes it’s just gel, but it’s imitating dreads. If we are going to crash on other idols in groups for imitating black hairstyles, then we can’t be biased with Hoseok.”

“At the end of the day the intention is there, although it is not CA we all know what “look” they were going for… and the cover art too…” another fan wrote. “It makes me feel some type of way ngl so even if they didn’t cross any lines we should definitely speak up if some of us are uncomfortable.”

The new song from the BTS star comes a few days after the group came back from a one-month “extended hiatus” in August.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the group’s management company said in a statement then.

“Chicken Noodle Soup” is Becky G’s newest release since collaborating with rapper Saweetie on a Latino remix on her viral hit “My Type.”