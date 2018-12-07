K-pop band BTS has already effectively infiltrated the hearts of fans in the U.S. — and in the Recording Academy too.

The boy band — consisting of members Jin, 26, Suga, 25, J-Hope, 24, RM, 24, Jimin, 23, V, 22, and JungKook, 21 — received a Grammy Award nomination on Friday, becoming the first K-pop act to ever to do so.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear and the album’s art director, HuskyFox, are nominated in the best recording package category, which is typically awarded for outstanding album visuals.

Also nominated in the category is St. Vincent’s Masseduction, Mitski’s Be the Cowboy, The Chairman’s The Offering and Foxhole’s Well Kept Thing.

BTS Kevin Mazur/Getty

While BTS won’t be presented with the award themselves, it’s still a major move for the band after coming off a hugely successful year. Not only have they released collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Andrew Taggert and Nicki Minaj (who was completely shut out of nominations this year for her album, Queen), they made history in November by becoming the first K-pop group to ever perform at the American Music Awards.

Their single, “Fake Love,” was released in May followed by Love Yourself: Tear, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart and became the first k-pop act to top the chart. Then in June, the group was included on Time Magazine’s “25 Most Influential People on the Internet” list.

BTS headed out on their 2018 world tour in August and released their third compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer, the same month (they previously released the first installment of the Love Yourself series, Her, in September 2017). The album also debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart.

BTS Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Time recognized the band again in October by placing them on their “Next Generation Leaders” list. In November, they released their concert film, Burn the Stage: The Movie, and it became the highest grossing event cinema musical production, beating out One Direction’s 2014 film Where We Are.