BTS Becomes First South Korean Band to Hit No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart with Single 'Dynamite'

BTS is making history — again!

The seven-member group achieved their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with their new all-English language track, "Dynamite."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The boy band — which features Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — is the first all-South Korean group to lead the Hot 100, Billboard announced Monday.

"Dynamite" surpassed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," which held the No. 1 spot for two weeks.

The exciting news came on band member Jungkook's birthday, who was already celebrating in Seoul.

BTS previously earned a spot on the Hot 100 list with their track "On," which came in at No. 4 back in March.

The band also made history with YouTube's biggest first-day debut to date when they premiered their "Dynamite" music video on Aug. 21.

The group took home the award for best pop video for "Dynamite" at the VMAs Sunday, making them the first South Korean act to win a Moon Person for the category.

During the awards show, the band performed the hit track remotely from South Korea for the first time since its release last month, marking their first-ever appearance on the VMAs.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1300235619617173504%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fmusic%2Fmtv-vmas-2020-bts-performance-dynamite%2F

The guys brought the retro vibe of their music video to life as they danced in front of a New York City skyline dressed in vintage ensembles.

"We're going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song. We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners. We're glad this song turned out great and hope a lot of our fans can listen to it to receive the positive energy we tried to incorporate in the song," RM told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

BTS also confirmed to host Lowe that their new album will indeed be released this year.

"We're really in the middle of the process, getting tracks, writing lyrics and recording some raps and vocals," they said. "... You won't be disappointed. Yep, coming out of this year. We're doing our best as always so we can bring better results. We participated more this time around. A lot of our members participated in the production process so you can really look forward to it."