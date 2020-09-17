Watch BTS Give 'Dynamite' Performance on AGT Season 15 Semifinals

BTS previously performed "Idol" on the America's Got Talent stage in 2018

BTS lit America's Got Talent up like dynamite!

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook made a special appearance on Wednesday's season 15 semifinals results show, performing their chart-topping English-language hit "Dynamite" remotely from South Korea.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Filmed on an Americana set, the K-pop boy band brought their signature style and choreography.

They previously performed "Idol" on the AGT stage in 2018.

Image zoom NBC

Image zoom NBC

Image zoom NBC

Just two weeks prior, BTS delighted their ARMY with the world television premiere of "Dynamite" at the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. The septet won awards in the best choreography, best pop video, best K-Pop and best group categories.

They also became the first all-South Korean act to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 charts when the single was released on Aug. 21.

And BTS looks to make history again with the release of their upcoming fifth studio album, a follow-up to Map of the Soul: 7.

In addition, they are anticipating the Sept. 24 release of their documentary film, Break the Silence: The Movie, which will take fans behind-the-scenes of the boy band's 2018–2019 Love Yourself World Tour.

Image zoom NBC

Image zoom NBC

Image zoom NBC

As for AGT's season 15, five finalists will be named after the ten acts -- dance duo BAD Salsa, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, hand balancing act Bello Sisters, singer Kenadi Dodds, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, mentalist Max Major, singer Celina, Voices of Our City Choir, singer Cristina Rae, dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew and singer Daneliya Tuleshova -- performed on Tuesday.

Singers Roberta Battaglia, Broken Roots and Archie Williams as well as aerial act Alan Silva and spoken word artist Brandon Leake were previously announced as the first five finalists.