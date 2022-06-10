The new album, Proof, includes old hits, unreleased songs and demos

BTS Drops New Album Proof as They Celebrate Nine Years as Band

BTS Army rejoice! The band has dropped a new album in celebration of their nine years as a band.

Proof, is a 35-track release that includes some of the band's hits, unreleased songs, demos, and more. In addition, the band has also released an official music video for their song "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."

"The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors," a statement released by management group Big Hit Music read in May. "The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."

The new album was first teased during the final evening of the group's four-night Las Vegas residency at the Allegiant Stadium. There, the date "2022.06.10" — June 10 — appeared onscreen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: "We are bulletproof."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Credit: John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

In addition to the album, on Wednesday PEOPLE exclusively revealed that pop-up shops would be opening in New York and Los Angeles for an immersive fan-first experience Today.

"The Los Angeles and New York City pop up stores are official company activations designed to honor the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS' anthology album Proof," HYBE America, the company organizing the fan pop-up shops, said in a statement.

The pop-up shops are located at 700 N. Fairfax Ave. West Hollywood, California and 104 Charlton St. New York, New York.

BTS BTS | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Each location will offer fans an opportunity to "dance, sing and pose" like BTS, which features members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope. Each location will also offer exclusive merchandise for attendees. Custom exclusive drops will be sold on location in addition to limited merchandise from the past.

Both locations will be open daily 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., though times are subject to change.