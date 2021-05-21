BTS Break YouTube Premiere Record as They Drop 'Real Summer Song' Earworm 'Butter'

"You can just tell that this is a real BTS song," J-Hope told Entertainment Tonight about the track

BTS are cementing their title as kings of K-Pop.

On Friday, the seven-member group comprising Jimin, RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook dropped "Butter," the second English track ready to be blasted from speakers all summer long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Side step, right, left to my beat / High like the moon, rock with me, baby," the group sings in the chorus. "Know that I got that heat / Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap."

The music video starts with the group in black and white as they pose for mugshots before they transition into a choreography-filled colorful segment as the members show off their looks and spiffy outfits.

BTS - "Butter" Credit: HYBE LABELS/YouTube

The video actually broke the record of concurrent viewers after having more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time. BTS actually broke its own record after holding it with last year's "Dynamite."

"I think 'Butter' is really simple. It's a song that you can really feel the charms of BTS and then it's a real summer song," J-Hope told Entertainment Tonight about the track. "You can just tell that this is a real BTS song. Hope you enjoy it!"

"Butter, better, bigger, summer!" RM said, teasing the song will be even more of a hit than "Dynamite." "Let's go!"

BTS - "Butter" Credit: HYBE LABELS/YouTube

The group also opened up about their success.

"It makes us obviously feel really good," Jin said. "It means that a lot of people are listening to our music and they want us to keep working harder so they can give back a lot of this love that we're receiving."