Watch BTS Dance Their Hearts Out on the Streets During 'Crosswalk Concert' with James Corden

BTS pulled a Beatles-on-Abbey-Road moment and strutted their way into an unconventional crosswalk performance!

On Thursday night, BTS appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden, where the boys (literally) hit the streets to perform their hit singles "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite."

At the beginning of the segment, the band — comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V — are told by Corden that they are about to perform for the "biggest venue" of their lives.

"James, that is not a venue, that's a crosswalk," V, 25, says.

"We just played for 50,000 people at SoFi Stadium, and now he wants us to play next to some gas station," RM, 27, says.

Nonetheless, the band agreed and geared up for their first performance to "Butter" after receiving choreography lessons by Corden, 43.

On the corner of Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Ave., the band waited for the crosswalk light to turn on before the band ran out to begin their iconic moves with a giant sign that read "Butter" and back-up dancers dressed as pancakes jumping on trampolines.

After their performance, the band ran off the street to allow traffic to flow and the boys made a quick costume change for "Permission to Dance." During the costume change, Corden passed around "BTS butter" to parked drivers.

"One of us should have told James the song is not literally about butter," Suga, 28, says in the video.

Afterward, the boys ran out once again, with new sets, and a crowd formed around the streets to watch the performance. Gearing up for the last performance of "Dynamite," Corden says the performance was going to be "explosive." Once they've changed, the band and Corden form a massage train to prepare.

During their final performance, fans get off their cars to record the band and Corden cheers them on from the sidelines. "That was unbelievable!" says Corden.

Earlier this month, the boy band's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that the band would be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" the statement began.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

Big Hit Entertainment said the break will provide BTS members the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."