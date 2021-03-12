BTS is nominated for their first major Grammy award and will perform during Sunday's ceremony

Record-breaking K-Pop group BTS has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the world — which includes an ever-expanding number of celebrities. The BTS A.R.M.Y. (short for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) is tens of millions strong, and stars including Taylor Swift, Tyra Banks, Justin Bieber and even John Cena are proud to share their obsession with the seven-person group, comprised of Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM.

Below, we've rounded up some of the group's biggest stans ahead of their history-making Grammys performance this Sunday, which will mark the first time a K-Pop group has performed at the ceremony. They are also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their song "Dynamite."

Taylor Swift

Swift shouted out the band after they met backstage in 2018, sharing a photo with the group on her Instagram. "💗💗💗BTS 💗💗💗 So great meeting you!! You're killing it!!" she captioned the shot. Both Swift and BTS are nominated and set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards this Sunday.

Cole Sprouse

When asked about his "bro-crush" during a red carpet interview, the Riverdale star revealed to HollyWire that he's obsessed with "the entire crew of BTS," He added, "You know, you just got to love the K-pop, dude. I love K-pop."

James Corden

The Late Late Show host loves the group so much that he's had them on his show twice since 2017, with the band even returning a third time in February 2020 for an epic round of "Carpool Karaoke."

Justin Bieber

Image zoom Justin Bieber | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Bieber articulated his appreciation for the band in an enthusiastic voiceover for E! News, praising their first English-language single "Dynamite."

"If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS," Bieber began, going on to detail their record-breaking success. "The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry."

Halsey

Churros should be a hallmark of every new friendship. Shortly after first meeting the band in 2017, the "Without Me" singer, who's been a BTS stan ever since, gifted the group with the sugary snack after hearing from a friend that they loved them. She even joined them for a second version of their "Boy With Luv" music video.

John Cena

The pro wrestler is obsessed with BTS and wants everyone to know! "When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I listen to their music, I enjoy their music, J-Hope is my favorite," he added.

Laura Marano

The Austin & Ally star showed off her moves as the band taught her some of their choreography back in 2017. "Lowkey became the 8th member of @BTS_twt today," she wrote on Twitter of the experience.

Steve Aoki

The DJ collaborated with the group on the 2018 single "Waste It On Me," and shared this BTS (behind-the-scenes, in this case) shot of himself with the band.

Ross Butler

The 13 Reasons Why actor proudly shared that he's part of the BTS A.R.M.Y. when he covered the group's song with Aoki, "Waste It On Me," on Instagram in 2018. "Guess I'm part of the #btsarmy now?" he wrote alongside the clip.

Charli XCX

The "Boys" singer also proved she's eager to jump on the BTS bandwagon, sharing a shot of herself posing with the band after meeting in 2017. "First day as the newest member of @BTS_twt. Love u guys," she captioned the shots.

Tyra Banks

A group hug with Tyra and BTS? Sign us up! The supermodel shared that they "give the best hugs!" on Twitter after meeting during their appearance on America's Got Talent.

Lil Nas X

The rapper's record-breaking single "Old Town Road" inspired a handful of viral remixes, perhaps none so popular as BTS' "Seoul Town Road." The 2020 Grammy Awards gave fans a chance to see the breakout rapper and K-pop group hit the stage together along with Diplo and others who joined in on the remixes in one of the night's most elaborate performances.

Diplo

The DJ congratulated the band after their killer performance at the Grammys, shaking hands with them and shouting out, "BTS, baby!"

Ariana Grande

It seemed like everyone at the 2020 Grammys was eager to meet BTS — including the "Thank U, Next" singer, who shared on Twitter that she "bumped into" the band while rehearsing for awards.