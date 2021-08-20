BTS Cancels Long-Awaited Map of the Soul World Tour 

The K-pop group announced the cancellation of their world tour after last year’s postponement due to COVID-19

The BTS A.R.M.Y. will have to wait even longer for concerts after the K-pop group announced the cancellation of their long-awaited world tour, BTS Map of the Soul.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," the group's label, Bighit, said in a statement on Thursday. "However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."

BTS first announced the world tour in January 2020, preparing for 38 concerts across Asia, Europe, and North America throughout the year. Concerts in Seoul were canceled in February 2020 followed by a postponement of the North American leg of the tour in March of that year, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, there is no word if BTS will have rescheduled dates following Thursday's cancellation news. For members of the A.R.M.Y fanbase (short for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) who've already purchased tickets, an email will go out detailing the refund process.

"Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour to resume," Bighit continued. "We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

BTS hit song "Dynamite" garnered the group's first Grammy Awards nomination earlier this year. Their album, Be, additionally contains the single "Life Goes On," which premiered at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.