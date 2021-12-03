'Tis the Season! BTS Gives 'Butter' a Holiday Remix Just in Time for Christmas
BTS' "Butter (Holiday Remix)" features plenty of sleigh bells and a saxophone interlude
BTS is bringing some early holiday cheer this season with an all-new, festive take on their hit song "Butter."
The K-pop superstars released a new holiday remix of their chart topper on Friday that features a seasonal twist on the popular song.
The new version is the "Butter" fans know and love, but with added sleigh bells and a new saxophone interlude.
The album art also got an update, with the yellow, heart-shaped pat of butter previously featured now a melting snowman with a jolly red nose and a smile.
It's not the first time the group has put out a new version of "Butter"; Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the track for a remix in August.
Jin, 28, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 27, RM, 27, Jimin, 26, V, 25, and Jungkook, 24, recently wrapped a series of four shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, and won artist of the year at the 2021 American Music Awards.
"Butter" sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks earlier this year.