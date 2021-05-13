"I don't think I've ever really thought of being not a part of this group," Jimin tells Rolling Stone in its newest cover story

BTS Admits They 'Argued a Lot in the Beginning,' But Now They’re 'Like a Family,' Says Jimin

BTS is here for the long haul!

The seven-member K-pop sensation graces the cover of Rolling Stone this month as they speak about their skyrocketing success and why they hope to stick around for a very long time — even if they'll eventually have to serve in the Korean military for 21 months.

"We were very different people that came together," Jimin — who forms BTS alongside RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook — told the magazine. "We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate."

"The time we spent together really made us close, like a family. No matter where I go, there is someplace that I can come back to," the 25-year-old added. "I've come to feel that way about our group."

The group discussed the eventual requirement for men in Korea to serve in the military for 21 months by the time they turn 28 and what that will mean for their future as a group. Jin, who turned 28 in December, was allowed by the country's government to wait until he's 30 to serve.

"I think the country sort of told me, 'You're doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time,' " Jin said, calling military service "an important duty for our country. So I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called."

The group will likely continue without him while he serves, something that doesn't worry Jin, but "I'll be sad, [and] I'll be watching them on the internet and cheering them on."

And the other members will have to serve soon, too. (All but Jungkook are 25 or older.)

"I'm sure it will work out so that we can continue to see ARMY," said V, 25, referring to the group's fans. "About military service, or what will happen, we haven't discussed it in the specifics amongst ourselves, but I'm sure it'll work out eventually."

And for Jimin, he hasn't "really thought of being not a part of this group."

I can't imagine what I would do on my own. I think when I become older, and I grow my own beard," he said. "I would like to think that at the end, when I'm too old to dance, I would just like to sit on stage with the other members and sing and engage with the fans. I think that would be great, too. So I'd like to keep this going as long as I possibly can."

For now, the "Dynamite" singers are just looking forward to hitting the road once again, since the time away from stage really affected their mental health.

"When we couldn't go on tour, everybody felt a sense of loss, a sense of powerlessness," Jim told Rolling Stone. "And we're all sad. And it actually took us a while to get over those feelings."

"The roar of the crowds and ARMY is something we loved," Jungkook, 23, added. "We miss that more and more. And we long for that more and more."

The group also discussed how they're defying norms of masculinity as they don't shy away from wearing makeup or dying their hair.